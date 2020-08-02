Adele shares new photo of herself as she celebrates Beyonce

Adele took social media by storm anew as she celebrated Beyonce’s visual album “Black Is King.”

In her most recent Instagram post, Adele once again showed off her slimmed down figure while posing in front of her TV set wearing the same outfit as Beyonce's, as seen in her screen.

Furthermore, Adele surprised her followers with a wavy hair, which she’s showcasing for the first time.

“Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” she told Beyonce in the caption.

Following her post, Adele landed in the trending topics list on Twitter.

It was only in May when Adele broke her social media hiatus and posted a new photo of her showing off her noticeable transformation.

In the said post, the “Hello” singer looked stunning in a black dress while standing behind a huge wreath in what appears to be just outside her house.

Adele was celebrating her 32nd birthday then.