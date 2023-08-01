NCT 127 members Jaehyun, Taeyong and Jungwoo in the teaser for the K-pop group's upcoming documentary series 'NCT 127: The Lost Boys.' Screengrabs from video on Disney+ Philippines' YouTube channel

Disney's streaming platform dropped Tuesday the first teaser video for its upcoming documentary series starring K-pop boy band NCT 127.

The 37-second clip begins with snippets of the group's performances in various cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Bangkok.

The video also flashes the texts "NCT 127 like you've never seen them before" and "Come and join the lost boys in Neverland," before proceeding to flash individual shots of each member doing various activities.

"Join the boys as they take us on their journey to the top and around the world," Disney+ wrote in the teaser's description on YouTube.

In a separate press release, the streamer said the four-part series follows the nine members as they "talk about their childhood experiences growing up in various cities around the world, as well as their feelings about their international success."

The members will also speak of "the unexpected difficulties they have faced" on the road to stardom, Disney+ said.

"NCT 127: The Lost Boys" will release two episodes per week from August 30 through September 6.

Launched in 2016, NCT 127 is the Seoul-based team of NCT, a boy band whose 20 members are divided into various sub-groups.

The team currently consists of Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

