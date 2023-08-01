Something's wrong with the god of mischief in 'Loki Season 2' trailer

What's happening with Loki?

In Season 1 of the Disney+ series, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the god of mischief, unwittingly unleashes the multiverse after the death of He Who Remains, a variant of the supervillain Kang the Conqueror.

Season 2 sees Loki suffering the effects of timeslipping - being torn between the past and the present - as a new threat falls on the Time Variance Authority and all of time.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, and Owen Wilson (Mobius) reprising their roles from the first season.

New to the Loki cast are Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan.

Loki Season 2 streams on Disney Plus on October 6.