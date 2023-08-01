Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion tease reunion project

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion sent their fans abuzz as the former couple teased what seems to be their much-awaited reunion project.

In their respective social media pages, the two released a teaser video set to the tune of Cuneta’s classic hit “Dear Heart” of what seems to be a concert on October 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Speculations about the reunion concert of Cuneta and Concepcion circulated online months earlier.

Cuneta and Concepcion starred in the Danny Zialcita-directed classic "Dear Heart" back in 1981.

The two married in 1984 and welcomed their daughter KC a year later. After three years of being together, the couple broke up in 1987.

Cuneta remarried in 1996 to former Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, with whom she has three children.