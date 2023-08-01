Netflix reviews: 'The Out-Laws', 'Birdbox Barcelona', 'They Cloned Tyrone'

THE OUT-LAWS

Directed by Tyler Spindel

Written by Evan Turner, Ben Zazove

Owen Browning (Adam DeVine) is a bank manager who was about to marry yoga instructor Parker McDermott (Nina Dobrev). Parker's parents Billy (Pierce Brosnan) and Lilly (Ellen Barkin) were way too cool for Owen's nerdy line of activities. One day, Owen's bank was held up by a notorious pair of bank robbers who had long been the targets of FBI Special Agent Roger Oldham (Michael Rooker). However, the observant Owen picked up certain odd clues which made him suspect that his in-laws to-be were actually the thieves!

When the film tells us that Owen had never met Parker's parents, you knew very well that this was going to be another one of those "Meet the Parents" types of comedy films. However, they threw in a surprise twist midway when it seemed that Billy and Lilly may actually be involved in crime instead of anthropology. These comedy of errors parts were a lot of foolish stupid fun, with DeVine and Brosnan portraying the two hilariously clashing characters. Things just went a bit too farfetched in the final act.

BIRD BOX BARCELONA

Directed by Álex Pastor, David Pastor

Written by Álex Pastor, David Pastor

Barcelona, and apparently the rest of the world, was being terrorized by mysterious beings which can cause people who see them to commit suicide. Sebastian (Mario Casas) and his young daughter Anna (Alejandra Howard) were in hiding, trying to survive the threat outside. When they saw another group of survivors, Sebastian approached them and convinced them he was trustworthy. However the next morning, Sebastian crashed a bus through the wall, catching everyone without their blindfolds, exposing them to the entities.

This film is a spin-off of "Bird Box" (2018) starring Sandra Bullock that dealt with alien creatures that cause people who see them to commit suicide. This new film introduced the concept of "seers," those who were not be affected by the compulsion caused by seeing the beings. However, these seers are emotionally manipulated to cause others to remove their blindfolds, promising them a glorious freedom. Playing one such seer haunted by his daughter, Mario Casas portrayed this intense moral dilemma very credibly.

THEY CLONED TYRONE

Directed by Juel Taylor

Written by Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor

One night, pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) saw drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega) shot dead by rival. The next day, Fontaine surprised Slick by showing up to visit him again, despite what transpired the previous night. Together with prostitute Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), they investigate a trap house into which Fontaine saw an injured man enter last night. There, they discovered a laboratory where sketchy experiments were being conducted. Fontaine was shocked to see his lifeless body lying on one of the tables, riddled with bullet wounds.

To be completely honest, if not for the subtitles provided by Netflix, I would not have been able to understand the ghetto slang being spoken by the characters at all. The weird story may not have been easy to get into at first, but once Fontaine, Slick and Yo-yo discovers the lab, you will definitely stay on to the end see how it all goes down. The chemistry between the three leads was so funny, all of them Blaxploitation stereotypes but with a twist. Being an over-the-top sci-fi comedy, plotholes are likely, but just ride along and enjoy the trip.

