LOOK: Wedding photos of Maja Salvador, Rambo Nunez

The first official wedding photos of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez have been released following their union at a resort in Bali, Indonesia.

The snaps were shared on social media by professional photographer Pat Dy and Nelwin Uy Photography, who were tapped to document the couple's special day.

The photos showed Salvador in a beautiful ivory wedding dress, while Nuñez wore a white suit.

There were also photographs of Salvador surrounded by her bridesmaids, including Kathryn Bernardo, Maine Mendoza and Janella Salvador.

Tthere was also a shot of Nuñez with his groomsmen.

Salvador and Nuñez exchanged their “I dos” at the chapel of the Apurva Kempinski Bali resort, more than a year since they announced their engagement in April 2022.

Among those who were also spotted at the wedding were Joshua Garcia, Daniel Padilla, Arjo Atayde, John Lloyd Cruz, Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati, Miles Ocampo, MJ Lastimosa, Kakai Bautista, Thou Reyes, and Moi Marcampo.

Salvador and Nuñez first became a couple when the actress was only 21 years old. It was in March 2019 when the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.