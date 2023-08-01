LOOK: Heaven Peralejo gets new tattoos after Bali trip

MANILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo has turned to social media to share her new tattoos.

On her Instagram post over the weekend, Peralejo uploaded snap of her left hand inked with word "found." She also has another tattoo of the word "surrender," while a third tattoo of an arrow, which she said means "forward."



"With my first solo trip to Bali, I discovered a newfound sense of independence and self-assurance. The word 'found' serves as a constant reminder of this whole experience. In a country unknown to me, I learned to embrace my own company and appreciate the freedom of exploring on my own," she explained.

"Second, Bali taught me the power to 'surrender.' Letting go of my need for perfection and careful planning, I allowed myself to immerse in the beauty of spontaneity. Each day, I learned to trust the magic of what lays ahead of me.

"Lastly, the word 'forward' symbolizes my commitment to never dwell in the past. It embodies forgiveness and self-love, urging me to appreciate every moment and keep moving forward. It serves as a reminder to cherish life's experiences and keep exploring the wonders and beauty of the world we live in.

"These 3 tattoos represent the impact Bali has had on my journey of self-discovery. They remind me the importance of finding oneself, surrendering to life's flow, and to always move forward with love and forgiveness," the actress said.

Peralejo had just starred in the series "The Rain in España" with love team partner Marco Gallo. They are both former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates.

They are set to star in the movie "The Ship Show," which will open in cinemas nationwide on August 9.

It was also announced that Peralejo is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Linlang" along with Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, and Maricel Soriano.

