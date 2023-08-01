Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapuso actress Bianca Umali opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday with a sexy dance number together with the all-girl group Baby Dolls.

After her performance, Umali was welcomed by the show's hosts led by Vice Ganda.

"Kinakabahan talaga ako mula kagabi pa. Kapag nakita ko si Meme Vice kakabahan pa ako lalo, kapag nakita ko na sina Kuya Vhong (Navarro) at Ate Kim (Chiu). Pero nung nakatuntong na ako rito, ang sarap kasi it's new doors, new opportunities opening for everyone. ...Thank you 'Showtime' maraming salamat po,," Umali said.

"We are so happy that you are here. ...I'm sure maraming madlang people na naka-appreciate ng prod number na 'yon. Ang galing mo tapos ang ganda mo. Lahat kami ay happy rito," Vice told Umali.

In the show, Umali also revealed that she wants to work with Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual.

"Ultimate kong makapareha si Papa P," she said.

"It's Showtime" debuted on GMA's GTV channel last July 1. The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

Related video: