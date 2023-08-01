Jon Guelas releases new single "Cold." Photo: Handout

MANILA -- OPM singer Jon Guelas has released his latest single "Cold" under Tarsier Records.

Written by Guelas himself, the track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while the lyric video has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Tarsier Records.

“The story behind the song is when you can give someone so many chances but when they take you for granted, you’ll eventually turn cold. Sometimes people take things a little too far, regardless of how much you care for them, there will always be limitations,” Guelas said in a statement.

Guelas started his journey as a contestant on the “The X Factor UK” where he became apart of the boy band United Vibe. The group released four singles, headlined multiple tours in Europe, and performed in Hyde Park alongside Robbie Williams.



He launched his solo career in 2021, releasing his first two singles “Wonderland” and “Out of Love.”

In 2022, he released the single “Did I Let You Go” which was included in the official soundtrack of the hit series “He’s Into Her.”

Earlier this year, he dropped his first extended play (EP) “Always With You.”