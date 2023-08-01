Poster for Thai actors Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit's fan meeting in Manila. Photo courtesy of Three Angles Production

Ticketing details for the upcoming Philippine fan meeting of Thai actors Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit have been released on Tuesday.

The duo, best known for starring in the queer series "I Told Sunset About You" and its sequel "I Promised You The Moon," are set to hold the event at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 10.

According to promoter Three Angles Production, the following are the ticket prices for the event:

VIP – Php 11,000

Gold – Php 8,500

Silver – Php 5,500

Bronze – Php 3,000

Tickets will go on sale via SM Tickets beginning 12 noon of August 12, said Three Angles, noting that "all tiers offer reserved seating."

Produced by studio Nadao Bangkok, "I Told Sunset About You" is a coming-of-age story set in the scenic island of Phuket, following two schoolboys who try to figure out their feelings for each other as they also struggle to get into university.