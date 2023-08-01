MANILA – Belle Mariano is glad to have found a new “documentary buddy” in Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza.

During a conversation with Bianca Gonzalez for “Cinema News,” Mariano shared her experience when she first met Forteza during the GMA 7 star’s appearance on “It’s Showtime” last July 1.

“She’s so nice. It’s the first time [we met]. We first met noong rehearsals namin for the dance prod. Nagkasundo kami agad,” Mariano recalled.

“I remember we were just in this one dressing room and we were talking about documentaries kasi both of us share the interest of watching documentaries on streaming platforms. So natuwa ako na ganun siya,” she added.

Mariano mentioned that they also discussed their time working on their individual television shows.

“Nagkwentuhan kami like, ‘How is your whole experience,’ ako sa ‘He’s Into Her’ and then siya 'yung ginagawa nilang series. Natutuwa ako na nag-jibe talaga kami kahit first time pa lang namin nag-meet. Nakahanap ako ng documentary buddy,” she said.

When asked if she is open to collaborating with Forteza in a project, Mariano expressed her enthusiasm and stated that she would certainly be interested in doing so.

“Yes, of course. I would love to work with her. Nag-share kami ng experiences namin with work and gusto kong maranasan 'yung work set-up with her naman,” she said.

“I think since it’s our first time meeting and ganun kami ka-warm sa isa’t isa, I would look forward to that, hopefully in the future if ever we’re given the chance to work with one another.”