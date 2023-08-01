Bea Alonzo says John Lloyd Cruz invited to her wedding

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo in the hit movie 'One More Chance.' Screengrab from ABS-CBN Star Cinema Youtube Channel

MANILA -- Bea Alonzo revealed that her long-time love team John Lloyd Cruz will be invited to her wedding with Dominic Roque.

Alonzo and Roque recently announced their engagement after more than two years of being together.

“Oo naman. Si John Lloyd, hindi naman mawawala 'yun sa guest list. Sa totoo lang, isa siya sa unang nag-congratulate sa akin,” said Alonzo.

Cruz and Alonzo starred in the hit movie "One More Chance" where they played the now popular characters Popoy and Basha.

Alonzo, however, said they have not started planning for the wedding yet.

She said they just want to enjoy being an engaged couple first although they watch wedding videos to get inspiration.

“Pinoproseso pa namin pakiramdam ng bagong engaged. Parang wala pa dalawang linggo rin. Alam namin hindi mababalikan ang feeling na ito. Ayaw muna namin ma-stress sa wedding planning," Alonzo explained.

Alonzo, who showed her engagement ring to reporters, added that they weren’t supposed to divulge their engagement yet, but said leaked photos already spread.

They are thankful that their engagement happened before the GMA Gala because the event became a celebration with friends.

“Naging mini-celebration namin ni Dom kasi kasama ko mga old friends from ABS and my new friends sa GMA,” the actress said on the celebrity event.

Alonzo promised to announce wedding details as soon as they can as she wants the public and the fans to also join on her journey as the soon-to-be Mrs. Roque.