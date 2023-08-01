MANILA -- Actress-politician Aiko Melendez is now ready to return to acting, after she finally graduated from college.

"Ready na akong magtrabaho muli. At sa mga taong kumukuha sa amin sa soap opera sa teleserye na natanggihan namin dahil nga nag-aaral ako at ang dami pang ginagawa, ngayon po ay reading-ready na ako," Melendez said in a video released by his talent manager, veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz, in his most recent vlog.

"Bago po ako mag-masters at mag-aral muli, pag-aartista naman at ang public service at mga anak ko ang pagtutunan ko ng pansin. Thank you rin po sa lahat nang bumabati sa akin at sana this year at sa mga darating na oras ay marami pang maka-graduate na katulad ko," she added.

Last week, Melendez finally ticked off one of her lifetime dreams -- to get a bachelor’s degree -- as she graduated from Philippine Women’s University.





According to her, her diploma is the best gift she could give to her mother and children – on top of her accolades in showbiz.



Melendez, considered as one of the best actresses of her generation, is known for hit films "May Minamahal," "Sa 'Yo Lamang" and "Kahit Kailan."

Her last movie – "Rainbow Sunset" – saw her win best supporting actress at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Last year, she was elected councilor in Quezon City's fifth district.

RELATED VIDEO