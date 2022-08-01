Asia's Queen of Songs Pilita Corrales performed in the tribute at Teatrino in Greenhills. Leah C. Salterio



MANILA -- Not even the day-long rain could thwart the spirits of friends, family members, showbiz stars and even the media from gracing the tribute to “Queen of Visayan Cinema” Gloria Sevilla last July 30 held at Teatrino in Greenhills, San Juan.

It was the first of two heartfelt tributes to Sevilla. The second one was held on July 31 in Cebu, where she hailed from and started to make a name for herself as an actress.

Sevilla was only 14 when she was discovered in a declamation contest by a talent scout. She was attending the University of the Visayas, where she was a scholar and a member of the drama club.

Her dramatic delivery of the declamation piece, “Vengeance (Is Not Ours, It’s God’s),” led to her to her big screen debut playing the title role in “Princess Tirana” (1951).

By the age of 15, Sevilla was already a household name appearing in well-loved Visayan films. A few more years later, she was undisputedly hailed as the Queen of Visayan Cinema.

Last April 16, 2022, Sevilla passed on peacefully in her sleep in Oakland, California at the age of 90. She left behind a treasure trove of memorable films, awards, and portrayals not only in the hearts of those who love her but also to those who worked with her through more than seven decades in the industry.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), in celebration of the 100 years of Philippine cinema, presented an award to Sevilla in honor of her outstanding and exemplary contribution to the local film industry.

Newly appointed FDCP chairman Tirso Cruz III was around to honor Sevilla. “Naninibago pa ako sa tawag sa akin,” Cruz told the audience after he was introduced onstage. “Hindi pa ako sanay.”

He recounted how Sevilla slapped him so hard in their film together, Pablo S. Gomez’s “With These Hands” (1970). “Hindi ko makakalimutan na siya ang unang artistang sumampal sa akin at napakalakas pa,” Cruz smilingly said.

“But after that scene, niyakap niya ako agad. Sinabi niya, ‘Naku anak ang ganda ng reaction mo sa eksena natin.’ Nakita ko ‘yung point niya. Alam niyang baguhan ako at hindi ko mabibigyan ng justification ang tinamaan ng sampal kung hindi totoo.

“That was how our friendship, more than that, our closeness started. I became their second family. Marami kaming pinagsamahan ni Tita Glo outside of the screen.”

Asia’s Queen of Songs Pilita Corrales led the roster of performers in the Filipiniana-themed program at Teatrino. She rendered the popular Visayan ballad “Matud Nila” and her signature song “A Million Thanks To You.”

Bayang Barrios, Bo Cerrudo and Paolo Santos also performed onstage, while the likes of Ali Sotto, Jeffrey Quizon, Johnny Revilla and Maila Gumila recalled memorable times they shared with Sevilla.

Ranillo brothers Jojo, Dandin and Juni planed in from the US West Coast to grace Sevilla’s tribute, with Suzette in Manila. Suzette, Jojo and Juni led the Greenhills tribute for their mom.

The following day, July 31, the Cebu tribute happened, with Dandin and Jojo who led the program rites.

Jojo Ranillo (right) receives the municipal and city resolutions from Cebu Councilor James Cuenco. Angeline Romero

Sevilla was known for having starred in most of the Visayan-made films in the Philippines in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

While other actresses were busy making films for the Manila-based local cinemas, Sevilla was making a name for herself in Cebu.

In 1969, Sevilla and her first husband, Mat Ranillo, Jr., appeared in Leroy Salvador’s “Badlis sa Kinabuhi,” where they both won FAMAS acting awards.

The film was also handpicked by then First Lady Imelda Marcos to be the country’s entry to the Berlin Film Festival in 1970.

In 1973, Sevilla and her daughter Suzette Ranillo, then known as Nadia Veloso, made history when they became the first mother and daughter to win FAMAS best actress and best supporting actress, respectively, for Amado Cortez’s “Gimingaw Ako.”

The Sangguniang Bayan of Sibonga in Cebu, where Gloria was born, readily issued a resolution and extended their heartfelt condolences to the family when the veteran actress passed on. She was hailed as “biggest and most admired movie star in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.”

Sevilla was presented with a municipal, provincial and city resolution acknowledging her work in the Visayan film industry.

Resolutikna, from the municipality of Sibonga, was presented to Sevilla. It was received by Dandin and Jojo on behalf of the family.

Dandin sang the invocation, “Daghang Salamat, Santo Niño,” with the Val Sandiego Dance Company, who also performed the opening number.

The dance group accompanied Dandin in the finale, where he rendered a medley of popular Cebuano tunes that he composed, including the theme song of “Sinulog,” a film he directed.

Cebu Mayor Michael Rama (center) with Dandin (left) and Jojo Ranillo. Angeline Romero

The Gloria Sevilla Foundation was also launched, with Dandin as chairman and Mat Ranillo III, Lilibeth Ranillo de Rivera, Dr. Warfe Engracia, lawyer Michael Alan Ranillo, Richard Yap and Dulce as board members.

The foundation will promote Visayan films and will assist in poverty alleviation, according to Dandin. It will hold seminars, workshops and productions related to the promotion of Visayan films.

Dulce was the main performer in the Cebu tribute. She spoke at length about her relationship with Sevilla and how the actress impacted her life. Dulce cried onstage as she reminisced her times and encounters with Sevilla.

She rendered three songs, including “Gimingaw Ako.” Dulce and Cebu Mayor Michael Rama also sang a duet of “Usahay.”

Cha Cha Blanco was also in the roster of Cebu performers. She used to be Dandin’s kiddie co-host in his local show in Cebu aired in the late ‘80s.

Blanco is the daughter of erstwhile ABS-CBN Cebu personality Cynthia Blanco, also Dandin’s director in his Cebu TV program, “Tik Tak Two sa Sugbu.”

The elder Blanco was a guest in Dandin’s first album, “Cebu,” released by Vicor in 1989.

Another performer was Akiko Solon, second runner-up to Angeline Quinto in ABS-CBN’s “Star Power” (2011) and one of the stars in “Palad Ta ang Nagbuot (Our Fate Decides),” Sevilla’s last full-length Visayan film directed by Dandin in 2013.

That Sunday, a free screening of “Palad Ta ang Nagbuot” was held for the guests.

Filmmaker Marlon Hofer who works in the office of Cebu City councilor James Anthony Cuenco, was the organizer and project coordinator of Sevilla’s tribute in Cebu.

James is the son of the late Cebu congressman Antonio Cuenco, producer of Sevilla’s Visayan film, “Matud Nila” (1991), megged by Leroy Salvador. James presented the city resolution initiated by his office for Sevilla.

The actress did a string of other Visayan films – “Leonora” (1951), “Pailub Lang (Be Humble),” “Gloria Akong Anak (My Child Gloria)” both in 1952 and the award-winning “Badlis sa Kinabuhi” (1969).

Consultant for Media Affairs of the province of Cebu, Sam Costanilla, who is also an actor and film director, hosted the special tribute at the Wing Atrium of SM Seaside in Cebu City.

Other Cebuano artists who performed were Girlie Laspiñas and Rayn Codillo.

The venue of the tribute was dressed up like a barrio fiesta that gave the place a festive look. Snacks like assorted kakanins and lechon were served to the guests.

Donations to the Gloria Sevilla Foundation were encouraged to help the family reach their goals in staging projects for Sevilla in the future.