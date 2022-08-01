Thai boys' love series "Dark Blue Kiss" stars Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom returned to the Philippines for their fan meeting event at The Theatre at Solaire last July 30, 2022. Photo from Rise Media Philippines.

MANILA — It was like a vacation for the Thai boys' love series "Dark Blue Kiss" stars Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom, who returned to the Philippines for their fan meet at The Theatre at Solaire last Saturday.

The event started with a bang, with the two singing their own rendition of the BL series "2gether" hit song "Kan Goo." They then went on to play some games with Filipino fans.

Things started to get emotional when fans celebrated Tawan's birthday with some cake. "I wanna hug all of you. Thank you so much," Tawan gestured to the fans.

Apart from celebrating Tawan's birthday -- he turned 31 last July 20 -- the audience also marked the fourth anniversary of their fans' club.

Before they ended the tour, Tawan expressed his gratitude to the Filipino fans for making them feel like they were not working.

"We love you, guys, so much and you gave amazing energy to me thank you for being here and for the love that you’ve given to us," Tawan said.

"You make these times feel like we’re not going to work but to spend the time with Filo Polcas and our fans. It’s been a good time together. Mahal ko kayo," he added.

For Thitipoom, their stay felt like a vacation. "You guys are my vacation. Thank you. These all mean to me, and all means to you so thank you."

They ended the event by singing the "Dark Blue Kiss" hit song "No Definition" as they described their feelings after the event.

Tawan and Thitipoom belong to the so-called "holy trinity" of the Thai boys' love (BL) series along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S."

"Dark Blue Kiss" is available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page. It revolves around the struggles of Pete (Tawan) and Kao (Thitipoom) in their relationship as the latter has yet to come out to his mother.

