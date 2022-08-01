MANILA -- Actress Ria Atayde turned to social media to share her message for her brother, Arjo Atayde, who recently got engaged to actress-host Maine Mendoza.

On Instagram, Ria congratulated the celebrity couple and welcomed Mendoza to their family as she uploaded snaps from the special event that happened last week.

"You’ve always been Mister Grand Gestures @arjoatayde. But I think among all you’ve done, this has got to be my most favorite. And I think among all the many changes we welcomed in our lives this year, this has got to be the best," Ria wrote.

"So excited to officially welcome you into the family @mainedcm. Stay happy and in love! Congratulations to the two of you," added Ria who also thanked all those who made the proposal possible.

In the comment section of Ria's post, Arjo left the message: "Love you so much wiwi. Thanks for always helping me out with everything."



Arjo, 31, and Mendoza, 27, announced their engagement last Friday.

Mendoza and Arjo’s first went public with their relationship in March 2019. They celebrated their third anniversary as a couple December 2021.

Mendoza and Arjo’s engagement came within a month of another milestone for the actor, who started his first term as an elected congressman of Quezon City on July 1.

On Instagram, Arjo's mother, screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez warmly welcomed her soon-to-be daughter-in-law to their family.