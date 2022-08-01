Screenshot from Nicki Minaj's Twitter account.

The Barbz are in for a treat as Trinidadian rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj has announced that she will be releasing a biographical documentary series soon.

Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much. 😘🫶🏽🎀💕🦄 pic.twitter.com/KbOY5fPU0s — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 28, 2022

In the snippet, Minaj discussed how she started rapping and how important it is for female artists like her to be in the spotlight as men dominate the entertainment industry.

Minaj earlier announced that she is set to release another single soon. In a tweet, Minaj revealed that she will be dropping her new song "Freaky Girl" on August 12.

"Freaky Girl" is the fifth song Minaj has released since her comeback announcement this year. She earlier released "We Go Up" with American rapper Fivio Foreign, and "Blick Blick" with Coi Leray.

Minaj has been on a roll as she released another song with American rapper Lil Baby titled "Bussin" last February. She sealed her comeback with another No. 1 on the US iTunes charts with the earlier released track “Do We Have A Problem.”

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.” She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”