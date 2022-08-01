LOOK: Angelica Panganiban glows in baby shower

MANILA – Actress Angelica Panganiban looked glowing at her baby shower on Sunday.

In a post by her stylist Patty Yap, Panganiban was glowing in pink as she cradled her baby bump, while her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan looked dashing in white beside her.

Among Panganiban’s celebrity friends who attended the baby shower were Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin, Agot Isidro, Maxene Magalona, Cherry Pie Picache, Antoinette Jadaone, Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza.

The event was hosted by DJ Jai Ho and Alora Sassam.

In Panganiban’s announcement of her pregnancy last March 20, she wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz and Carlo Aquino.