MANILA -- Kapamilya love team Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya opened up about the status of their relationship, months after Brown admitted that he is courting the young actress.

"I mean we are open naman na we have feelings for each other, hindi ba? And there's no lying that we really like each other," Abaya told Star Magic's Inside News.

"We can't hide it po. ... Again, I feel like we are taking things slow. It's really no rush but I don't want to like anyone else. I like Andi. I really like Andi and I don't want like anyone else," Brown said.

Brown and Abaya are two of the lead stars of the film "Connected," directed by Theodore Boborol and produced by Star Magic Studios.

The film also stars Amanda Zamora, Chico Alicaya, Gail Banawis, Ralph Malibunas and Richard Juan.

“Connected” follows a group of Gen Z boys and girls whose stories are “linked through a quaint cafe, youth angst, and a desire to connect to something bigger than themselves.”

“Connected” is now available to stream via KTX.PH, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV Video on Demand, and Sky Cable Pay-Per-View.

