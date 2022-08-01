Janine Berdin open to doing acting projects

MANILA -- Singer Janine Berdin is not closing her doors to doing an acting project.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Berdin, who tried acting even before she won Tawag ng Tanghalan in 2018, said she's open to act again if given a chance.

"Kasi I really started po dito sa 'Star Circle Quest,' someone who acted. But hindi siya 'yung number one passion ko po. But another passion of mine po na pumapantay sa music is film," Berdin said.

"Siguro mas nakikita ko po sarili ko behind the camera. Pero gusto ko rin po mag-act, especially in theater, na-try ko rin po 'yon. I'd love to act someday. If given the chance, why not po? Pero singing talaga," Berdin added.

Aside from her latest EP, which she released last month, Berdin is now busy preparing for "Beyond The Stars," the US concert tour of Star Magic this month.

"I am so, so excited for Star Magic 'Beyond The Stars' tour sa US. Three States, I am so, so excited and I am so blessed na I got to be part of it," Berdin said.

"It's something na everyone dreams of, being like part of, so grabe na kasama ako. Hindi ko talaga nai-imagine na kasama ako, pero kasama ako. And I can't wait to introduce 'yung tunog ng new talents, like SAB and I, like Angela (Ken), sina AC (Bonifacio), sina Kyle (Echarri) and I can't wait na ipakita namin sa ating international viewers 'yung tunog naming mga Gen Z," she added.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

