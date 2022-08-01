Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia pair up as judges of the 2022 Binibining Pilipinas pageant. Instagram: @imjanedeleon / Facebook: Binibining Pilipinas

MANILA — “Darna” stars Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia traded their superhero and cop costumes for glamorous outfits Sunday night, as they joined the panel of judges of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

De Leon, 23, channeled her fiery red of Darna’s iconic battle gear with her figure-hugging red gown by Anthony Ramirez.

“My own version of last night’s women empowerment,” the actress said on Monday, in her Instagram post showing details of her pageant-night look. “I’m still amazed by the parade of beautiful and strong women. Congratulations to all the Binibinis. Thank you for having me. It was an honor to be a member of the panel of judges.”

“Proud to be a Filipina,” she added.

Garcia, who looked dapper in his black tuxedo, was de Leon’s companion for most of the night. The 24-year-old actor was seated beside his “Darna” leading lady on the judging panel.

Official photos from Binibining Pilipinas, meanwhile, showed the pair in a light moment, as well as striking a fierce pose for the camera. As of writing, the Facebook post already some 15,000 reactions and over 1,000 comments.

As judges, de Leon and Garcia each asked a question to one of the top 12 finalists in the crucial interview portion, aside from deliberating on which candidate will wear which crown.

Their participation in the high-profile Binibining Pilipinas coronation came two weeks before the TV premiere of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” starring de Leon as the iconic superhero and Garcia as her love interest, a cop named Brian.