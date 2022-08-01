Assunta de Rossi has daughter Fiore baptized

MANILA - Actress Assunta de Rossi marked another milestone in her daughter’s life as she and her husband Jules Ledesma finally had her baptized.

As seen on de Rossi’s latest Instagram update, she and Ledesma welcomed their daughter Fiore to the Catholic faith last July 18.

Present during the baptism were the couple’s family, including de Rossi’s sister Alessandra.

De Rossi and Ledesma waited two decades before Fiore came into their lives.

Last October, Fiore celebrated her first birthday.

In an interview back in February 2021, de Rossi said she was really surprised when she learned that she was pregnant because it happened at an unexpected time.

“We were trying for so many years na, parang sabi ko nahihirapan na ako. So many things happened na also tapos with all the stress and kung anuman, we sought fertility treatments nu’ng mga 2016. We decided na to go the scientific route, mag-in vitro na lang kami. Mutual decision naman iyon. Hindi nag-succeed ’yung first time,” she said.

De Rossi, who was already 37 when she got pregnant, has consistently said she enjoys the experience of being a first-time mom and she is cherishing every moment she has with her daughter.