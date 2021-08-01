John Lloyd Cruz confesses he wants to fall in love again

MANILA – John Lloyd Cruz has had several relationships that weren’t hidden from the public throughout the span of his showbiz career.

Among his past girlfriends were Kaye Abad, Liz Uy, Ruffa Gutierrez, Shaina Magdayao, Angelica Panganiban and the last one was Ellen Adarna, who also happened to be the mother of his first child.

In an interview with Karen Davila for her new podcast, the broadcast journalist asked him if he believes his true or great love has already come.

While letting out a death breath, Cruz simply answeed: “I don’t know.”

He, however, maintains he wants to fall in love again with the right person at the right time.

Although he is open about that, he does not want to speak with finality when asked if he wants to get married in the future too.

“Alam mo mahirap magsalita ng tapos,” he told Davila. “Sometimes, we do things para sa mga love natin na they are just wild, parang out of character. You’ll never know anong kaya mong gawin when you’re in love.”

But when prodded if he’s the marrying type of guy, Cruz said: “Mas grounded lang I guess yung approach ko. If you call it marriage, then it’s marriage.”

Despite having a reputation of a womanizer, Cruz said it’s unfortunate that that has become his image because he is really not.

“Image ko lang talaga eh. Ako hindi talaga eh. Malas lang,” he said.

Cruz’s interview with Davila is his first lengthy sit-down public interview after staging his showbiz comeback just recently. He had gone on hiatus from showbiz starting in October 2017.