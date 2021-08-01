Diego Loyzaga calls Barbie Imperial love of his life in sweet birthday greeting

MANILA – Diego Loyzaga took to social media to celebrate Barbie Imperial, who turned 23 years old on August 1.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Loyzaga told Imperial that he wishes her “all the best and all the happiness in the world.”

“As generic as that is, I mean every word of it. That you keep on succeeding in everything you do and know that I’ll be right here by your side supporting you. Every triumph and every set back I’ll be holding your hand cheering you on,” he said.



Loyzaga said he is proud to be Imperial’s boyfriend as she faces all the big things in store for her in the future.

“I’m proud to be your guy, here with you through it all. Through thick and thin, till death do us part (luh?) I’m excited to spend your next birthday, next Christmas, next new year with you and watch how we grow as a couple and as individuals,” he said.

While saying no relationship is perfect or easy, Loyzaga feels fortunate that he and Imperial exert an effort to make it work,

To end his message, he told Imperial how much he loves her.

After months of rumors romantically linking them to each other, Loyzaga finally confirmed dating Imperial on New Year’s Day.

The couple first sparked rumors of a romance in November, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram. They were then spotted on a date at a museum in Antipolo in December.