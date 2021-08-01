ABS-CBN streams English-dubbed version of 'OTWOL'

MANILA — "Team Real" is back -- at least online – as ABS-CBN brings back the much beloved series “On The Wings of Love” (OTWOL) starring James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

In an announcement on Sunday, the network said it is bringing back OTWOL through an English dubbed version, and all 74 episodes of it will be available for streaming via its YouTube channel throughout August.

The launching teleserye of Reid and Lustre, OTWOL follows the story of Clark and Leah, who agree to marry in order to legally stay in the United States for their careers.

It originally had a six-month run on ABS-CBN which concluded in February 2016.

OTWOL also had a free TV comeback in March last year as ABS-CBN had to revamp its primetime programming since productions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series, which also saw the beginning of Reid and Lustre’s real-life relationship, was directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

Watch all the episodes of the English dubbed OTWOL here.