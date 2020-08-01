‘Voice Teens 2’: Team Bamboo’s Rock Opong covers ‘Dancing On My Own’ to win Knockouts

MANILA -- The Knockouts of Bamboo's team, prior to the last one, has been defined by the strength of the winners to bounce back.

Both Heart Salvador and Kate Ocampo experienced disappointment when they joined previous editions of "The Voice" as kids. Now, they have another shot at making their dreams come true.

This trend of kids showing amazing resilience was continued by Rock Opong, who also had a couple of previous losses in talent contents, including one in the 2015 edition of "The Voice Kids."

This version of "Dancing on My Own" by Rock is really something!



Opong, 13, from Iloilo, said that he promised he would come back, and one can see his determination to make good on his word in his cover of Calum Scott's version of "Dancing on my Own."

It was enough to convince his coach that he deserves to stay in Kamp Kawayan, over the other two young artists who were grouped with him, Vincent Gregorio and Zam Lago.

You can check out his performance below:

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.