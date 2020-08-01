‘Paano Kita Pasasalamatan’: Judy Ann reveals person she’s most grateful for

Judy Ann Santos thanked the person whom she credited for her relationship with husband Ryan Agoncillo. 'Paano Kita Pasasalamatan'

MANILA -- She's been highlighting other people's inspiring stories of resilience by having them thank those who paved the way for them to bounce back from their struggles.

But in the newest episode of "Paano Kita Pasasalamatan," aired this Saturday, the spotlight was turned towards host Judy Ann Santos herself as she revealed the person she's most grateful for.

The episode centered on the theme of mothers, and Santos opened up about the time she was still dreaming of becoming one.

Enter Gloria Mayo, or "Nanay Gloria," the head of the wardrobe department of ABS-CBN, whom Santos credited as the main reason she and husband Ryan Agoncillo became closer, back when they were first paired together on "Krystala."

Santos shared that Nanay Gloria was among those who genuinely wanted to have her and Agoncillo turn reel into real.

She recalled how Nanay Gloria would tease them by ensuring that her and Agoncillo's bags and other stuff would be side by side every time they finished shooting an episode, leading to short conversations that eventually turned into something way more meaningful.

As thanks, Santos gave Nanay Gloria a heart pendant.

It symbolized, Santos explained, how Nanay Gloria made the love she wanted a reality.

In the same episode, Nanay Gloria's own struggle of raising a family, made complicated by how early she got pregnant in life, was focused on, tying it with other stories of struggling mothers.

By the show's end, Santos encouraged everyone to thank their own mothers as people often forget the sacrifices they made in life just to raise their kids, or the lengths they went to just to have us in the first place.

"Wala silang kapantay, walang katulad," said Santos. "...Ito ang tamang pagkakataon, akapin natin ang ating mga nanay at sabihing, 'Maraming salamat sa buhay namin."

One can watch a replay of Santos' part on Saturday's episode below:

A full replay is available on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Entertainment, or on iWant.