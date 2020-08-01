Catriona Gray seeks P10M from tabloid over fake topless photos

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray had last month sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation against those spreading her fake topless photos online. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Catriona Gray is demanding P10 million from a tabloid over its "false" allegations about her having nude photos.

The former Miss Universe title-holder said local tabloid Bulgar caused "immeasurable damage" to her reputation by publishing an article with an alleged topless photo of hers.

In the circulated demand letter, as reported by Pep on Friday, Gray said the tabloid tried to "maliciously" capitalize on the issue involving ex-boyfriend Clint Bondad, who made headlines for making cryptic posts on Instagram, with the "fake" photos.

She and her camp also named the individuals involved, including Bulgar editor Janice Navida, and writer Melba Llanera.

The teaser for the article, which featured the alleged topless photo, was published July 18 and, as of writing, can still be viewed on Bulgar's Facebook page. The article itself was printed by the tabloid on July 19.

Gray is asking the paper to pay P10 million as settlement and for a public apology.

It remains unclear how Bulgar, as of Saturday afternoon, planned to respond, although the Pep report said the tabloid refused to accept the demand letter in its head office.

Gray has already sought the help of National Bureau of Investigation against those spreading her alleged topless photo online.