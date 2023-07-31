What to expect from Andrea Brillantes' upcoming series 'Senior High'

MANILA — Actress Andrea Brillantes shared what viewers can expect from her upcoming teleserye "Senior High."

After her contract signing with ABS-CBN, Brillantes said that "Senior High" aims to remind people how their generation still struggles in life amid the changes in culture.

"Actually, 'yung mga ginagamit po kasi namin dito sa 'Senior High,' wala kaming dinagdagdag na bago. Pinapaalam lang namin 'yung pinagdadaanan ng ibang mga Gen Z," the actress said.

"So, wala akong maa-add na new spice kung 'di papatapangin lang po namin 'yung flavor at mas mapasarap. Mas mapasarap para mas maintindihan na ng audience ‘yung pinanggagalingan at ma-enjoy nila," she added.

Brillantes added that other generations would also learn how to keep up.

"Actually, hindi lang po kasi ito talaga Gen Z show, it's a family show. Wala pa po kasi masyado pwedeng sabihin pero all around po, lahat ng ingredients po ihalo ko sa 'Senior High,'" she said.

Brillantes will be reunited with Kyle Echarri in the upcoming project and will be joined by Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, Daniela Stranner, Miggy Jimenez, Gela Atayde and Tommy Alejandrino.

It also features Syvia Sanchez, Angel Aquino, Baron Geisler, and Mon Confiado.

