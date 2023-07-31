Moira dela Torre now in her most empowered era

MANILA -- OPM singe-songwriter Moira dela Torre is now enjoying the new season in her life.



Dela Torre, who is on cover of Metro Magazine, talked about self-love, self-worth, finding oneself, and starting anew in the cover story.

The hitmaker said that this year has started to appreciate herself more and that that actually learned more about herself while doing her world tour.

“I don’t know if it was me starting to appreciate myself more; I don’t know if it was me starting to see that ‘hey, I’m not so bad after all,’” said Dela Torre, who stressed that she is now okay and actually enjoys what she's doing.



“There was something about this past year that just changed and I thought the change was going to look different but it was actually a change that wasn’t so bad,” she added.

In May 2022, Dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez confirmed their separation. Hernandez admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

In the interview, the "hugot" hitmaker also also shared her feelings of being more empowered.

“This has been the most empowered I’ve felt since 2016... Something shifted. And you know, I’m not pointing blame. I know that everything happens for a reason. I know that there are seasons to everything and I know that God works all together for good. I know that," dela Torre said.

“I learned that I don’t have to shrink myself or water down my dreams. I can get off the train. I can still head towards what I prayed for,” she said.

“I’m at a point where I’m actually thankful for the worst part of my life. Now, I’m actually finding myself rather thankful for the hardest moments of my life yet, because it has given me the chance to grow and approach love better,” she said

For her support system, the singer is surrounded by her family, friends and band, whom she considers her friends for life.

“It took me a while to understand that I don’t have to listen to all the voices. ...Just because they’re loud doesn’t mean they’re true. Most of the time, it’s just noise,” she said.



“That’s stuck with me so much... When you’re in a place where there’s never an intent to cover anything up, or to hurt anyone, or to step on anyone, there’s no need for that extra effort. I think that’s what I’ve been learning—how to deal with things peacefully.”

In the interview, Dela Torre once again expressed her gratitude to all her fans.

“Thank you for loving me through all these seasons and being with me, growing with me, walking with me—through all my phases, through all my seasons. It’s one thing to stick with someone when times are good, but it’s a whole other thing when there are storms. I’m just so thankful and so grateful that you guys are still there. I’ll always be the lucky one,” she said.