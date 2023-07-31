LOOK: Nathalie Hart marries Australian fiance

Actress Nathalie Hart is now married to her Australian fiancée Brad Robert, the actress announced in a social post on Monday.

Hart shared the newest milestone in her life as she uploaded snaps taken from her wedding held in Australia.

"Still can’t believe it," she captioned her Instagram post.

Hart earlier revealed in her "Magandang Buhay" guesting that she met her husband on Facebook.

She said they got to know each other online in October, and they finally met two months later in December.

After being in a relationship for six months, the couple got engaged in August last year.

Hart described her fiancé as responsible and kind, especially to her daughter, Penelope.

Related video: