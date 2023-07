OPM rocker Kitchie Nadal is now pregnant with her second child, she announced in a social media post.

But despite being five months pregnant, Nadal continues to tour. She just finished a show at D'Haven in New York last July 28.

Nadal and her husband, Spanish journalist Carlo Lopez, already have a son.

The "Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin" hitmaker and Lopez married in 2015.