MANILA -- OPM pop rock band I Belong To The Zoo opened "It's Showtime" on Monday with a medley of their hits "Balita," "Sana," and "Balang Araw."



The group also gamely danced to the viral "Mini Miss U" song.

The five-piece act announced that it is set to release a new album.

"This year maglalabas po kami ng bagong album. So please check out our socials search niyo lang po I Belong To The Zoo nandoon rin po ang mga gigs namin. Maraming-maraming salamat po madlang people," band's lead vocalist Argee Guerrero said.

I Belong To The Zoo released its self-titled debut album in 2017, and their sophomore album "Kapiling" in 2021.