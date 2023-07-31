Duo allen&elle drops first Tagalog song 'Hanggang Dulo'

Handout photo.

MANILA — Filipino soul, gospel, and R&B act allen&elle found comfort with unconditional love in the duo’s first Filipino single "Hanggang Dulo."

allen&elle was formed in 2019 consisting of Stacy Abarca and Mich Basas who started writing songs during their college years.

Their debut single "Rest" was featured on Spotify's EQUAL Global and EQUAL Philippines while the pair also earned a spot on Spotify Radar Philippines.

They were also nominated as Best New Recording Duo/Group at the 2022 Awit Awards for their track “Call You.”

Their first Filipino track “Hanggang Dulo” showcases a new side of allen&elle aimed to connect to their local listeners. Through its captivating production and heartfelt lyrics, the self-composed and produced track inspires listeners to embrace themselves with genuine love.

“Ang realidad na kahit tayo ay nagkakamali at maraming pagkukulang, tayo ay patuloy na minamahal at pinipili ni Lord at ng mga mahal natin sa buhay,” allen&elle said.

“Gusto talaga naming magkaroon ng panibagong kantang iba sa aming mga ginawa dati. At dahil mas gusto naming mag-connect pa sa aming mga local listeners and fans, gumawa kami ng Tagalog song. Sa kantang ito, gusto naming magsilbing paalala ito na patuloy na may nagmamahal at pumipili sa atin,” shared the duo.

In 2021, allen&elle released the single "Promise" which earned over 100,000 streams and marked their first project under Tarsier Records. Since then, they have released several singles including "Home” and “Reign.”

With their uplifting message, the pair aims to spread hope and positivity through music and make sure to radiate God's light in every possible way. They also take inspiration from different artists such as Tasha Cobbs, Kirk Franklin, H.E.R., Sam Kim, BTS, and Snoh Aalegra.

