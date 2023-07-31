Belle Mariano opens up about embracing her flaws

MANILA – Belle Mariano opened up about her struggles with her physical imperfections, much like any other girl.

During a conversation with Vice Ganda for the comedian's vlog, Mariano shared that she acknowledges her flaws and believes that embracing them adds to her uniqueness.

“Alam ko namang imperfect ako. It’s our imperfections that make us perfect. I think that’s what I like. We learn how to embrace our imperfections. I think that’s what makes us really stick to our core and love ourselves more,” she said.

When asked about her proudest imperfection, Mariano unhesitatingly admitted that her body image was the aspect she felt most proud to embrace.

“Before talaga sobrang weight-conscious ko. Binibilang ko 'yung calories ko, ganyan. As in I never saw myself perfect physically. Tapos in-embrace ko siya,” she said.

“So now, I just do what I want to do. Ginagawa ko na lang kung ano 'yung hinahanap ng katawan ko, kung ano 'yung gusto kong kainin.”

Mariano shared that she once had a conversation with her mom about her feelings of discomfort regarding certain physical attributes she wished she didn't possess.

After she learned to embrace her flaws, Mariano remarked that all the criticisms simply faded into the background.

“You know how noisy social media can get, Twitter can get. Kapag sinasabi na ‘Ay ang pangit ng buhok niya, ang pangit ng ano…’ Noise na lang ‘yun once matanggap mo na ‘yung sarili mo,” she said.

Nevertheless, there is still one physical aspect she wishes to improve. “Yung posture ko. Kuba ako sobra,” she said before bursting into laughter.

Mariano, who forms one-half of the well-known "DonBelle" love team alongside Donny Pangilinan, stands as one of the most prominent stars of her generation.

The two are set to star in their first TV series together, which will be directed by Mae Cruz Alviar.