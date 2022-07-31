South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE gave a special message for Filipino fans, over a month before holding their first-ever concert in the country.

"Filipino Neverland, finally the moment we have been waiting for is about to happen," leader and rapper Soyeon told the group's fans in a video posted Saturday by PULP Live World, which is producing the concert.

"We heard that Filipino fans are splendid and super happy people so we are going to work hard to make our first show together very special," said Yuqi, referring the event set to take place on Sept. 11 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Vocalist Miyeon said, "We can't wait to show you what we prepared."

"Abangan niyo kami, Neverland," Shuhua added.

Tickets for the concert, which went on sale starting Sunday, range from P3,500 to P10,000.

Formed by Cube Entertainment, (G)I-DLE debuted in 2018 with the single "Latata."

The group, originally a 6-piece act until Soojin's departure last year, has released a string of popular songs including "Senorita" (2019), "Oh My God" (2020), "Dumdi Dumdi" (2020), and "Hwaa" (2021).

Last March, the quintet dropped its first full-length album "I Never Die," topping Korean music charts with the lead single "Tomboy."

RELATED VIDEO