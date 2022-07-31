'Idol PH' judges sing Parokya hits on 'ASAP'

MANILA - “Idol Philippines ” judges collaborated on Sunday as they took the stage of “ASAP Natin To.”

Sans Moira dela Torre, Regine Velasquez and Gary Valenciano joined Chito Miranda in singing the hit songs of Parokya ni Edgar, “Gitara” and “Harana.”

When asked by Valenciano about how he’s feeling now that he’s back on “ASAP,” Miranda said: “Nakakakaba parati, first of all, to perform outside my comfort zone kasi wala yung mga kabanda ko. Tapos kasama ko pa kayong dalawa. Kahit sanay na ako makasama kayo sa judges’ [table sa Idol Philippines], iba pa rin yung performance. So kinakabahan talaga ako.”

Miranda then took the opportunity to thank all the viewers consistently supporting the second season of “Idol Philippines.”

“Thank you sa lahat ng nanonood sa show natin. I really enjoy what we are doing. Masaya sa magagandang comments, imposible namang ma-depress ka doon. We are very thankful when we do something tapos naa-appreciate ng mga tao. Lahat kami, nage-enjoy lang talaga kami sa taping,” he said.

According to the three judges, they hope more fans could watch the show as “Idol Philippines” enters its mid-rounds in its Sunday night episode.



