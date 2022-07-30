Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A nurse hopeful from Nueva Ecija surprised her mother with a golden ticket from "Idol Philippines" after lying about going to a seminar.

During Saturday's episode of the singing contest, Lecelle Trinidad revealed that no one in her family knew that she would audition for the talent competition.

Trinidad said she decided not to inform them yet so they would not be disappointed if she fails to advance in the competition.

"Hinatid po ako sa hotel. Sinabi ko magse-seminar po ako," she said.

This made the four judges laugh who teased her about the issue.

Her "'seminar" earned her a golden ticket after getting the nod from Chito Miranda, Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, and Moira dela Torre. Trinidad sang December Avenue’s song "Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-ibig."

The show did not let Trinidad to go home without telling her mother the good news as host Robi Domingo called the contestant's mother over the phone.

It was Miranda who first talked to Cecilia Trinidad, who confidently said that her daughter was in a seminar.

Velasquez was quick to interject, saying, "naglakwatsa po."

Trinidad proudly showed to her mom the ticket that she got from the audition as one of the hopefuls to advance in the contest.

"Wag po kayong magalit kasi di naman po siya lumandi. Sumali siya ng contest," Dela Torre said in jest.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

