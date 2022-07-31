MANILA – Enchong Dee and Alexa Ilacad are finally finished filming their upcoming movie “Reset U/I.”

As they wrapped up, Dee took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of their movie.

“The universe has its way of reminding us our purpose and putting the right people together to create truthful storytelling,” Dee captioned his post.

“Much love and respect to everyone that’s been part of this film specially to Direk @jphabac @bene.mendoza and @alexailacad/ Anima and Reset Team see you sa ating celebration,” he added.

Ilacad, for her part, commented on Dee’s post and said: “Answered prayer. We did it.”



Ilacad plays Adie while Dee portrays Geo in the offering billed as a “romance-comedy-drama” written by Benedict O. Mendoza.

Habac, best known for the hit movie “I’m Drunk, I Love you,” directed Ilacad and Dee for the first time in this film. This also marks the first time the two Kapamilya stars are working together as screen partners.

Aside from the two, the movie also stars Iana Bernardez, Yesh Burce, Nikko Natividad, Lance Reblando, and Nikki Valdez.

The movie’s producers have yet to announce when “Reset U/I” will be released.