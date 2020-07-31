SB19 releases much-awaited debut album

MANILA -- Fresh from their big triumph at this year's MYX Music Awards, Pinoy boy group SB19 on Friday finally released its much-awaited debut album "Get in the Zone."

The group took to social media to invite their fans, collectively referred to as A'TIN, to support their album, which includes the tracks "Alab," "Go Up," "Tilaluha," "Love Goes On", "Hanggang sa Huli," and '''Wag Mong Ikunot Ang Iyong Noo."

Comprised of Sejun, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin, SB19 debuted in October 2018 with the song "Tilaluha."

The group achieved mainstream popularity after a video of the members' dance practice for their sophomore single, "Go Up," went viral on social media in September 2019.

Aside from entering music publication Billboard's Next Big Sound chart, SB19 also topped Google's list of male personalities in the Philippines for 2019.

SB19 reigned supreme at the MYX Music Awards last July 25, winning Song of the Year for "Go Up," Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year, a definite high point in the young career of the K-pop-inspired boy group whose breakout year was marred by the pandemic forcing cancellations of a major concert and fan-meet.