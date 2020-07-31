‘I stand with the President’? Michael V clarifies quote backing Duterte from 2016, not recent

MANILA — Comedian Michael V on Friday clarified that a recently circulating statement of his expressing support for President Rodrigo Duterte is four years old.

“Fact check,” Michael V wrote on Instagram as he shared a quote card depicting him and a portion of his original statement in 2016.

He was quoted as saying: “Kahit sino mang pangulo ang iluklok ng bayan, ‘di kakayanin ang bigat kung ‘di natin tutulungan. Ang mabuting pagbabago na kanyang sisimulan tayo ang magpapatuloy hanggang sa katapusan. Awatin na ang dilang masakit magsalita. Pakawalan ang pusong makatao ang gawa.”

The quote card also included the phrases “I stand with the President” and “Sara Du30 Supporters 2022.”

Sara Duterte-Carpio, the incumbent Davao City mayor, is the daughter of President Duterte. As recently as July 14, the President spoke of his daughter as a possible presidential candidate in 2022.

This wasn’t the first time Michael V encountered his words being misused, he said.

“Madalas kong nakikita sa circulation ‘tong quote ko na ‘to which I posted more than 4 YEARS AGO nu’ng nanalo si Digong as President, to encourage people to accept and respect the election results,” he explained.

His original post, which included his artwork of Duterte, was in participation of the “Dapat Tama” campaign of his home network GMA, Michael V added.

“To set the records straight, it’s NOT A RECENT POST,” he said.

Michael V then asked his followers to “pay attention” to the last line in 2016 post, which went: “Walang dapat ikatakot kung ang ginagawa ay tama.”

In his Friday statement, Michael V said he has “no problem with people using [the quote] for the right reason.”

“Pero huwag po nating gamiting campaign material,” he wrote, with the hashtag #FakeNews.