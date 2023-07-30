MANILA – Actress Marian Rivera could not contain her pride and joy as her daughter Zia achieved an extraordinary feat in a swimming competition.

Taking to Instagram, Rivera eagerly shared photos and videos of Zia's triumphant moments, capturing the seven-year-old’s talent that led her to win six well-deserved medals.

“Words can’t express how proud I am of my daughter’s incredible swimming accomplishments! She just won a total of 6 medals in the competition and I couldn’t be happier,” Rivera captioned her post.

“Thank you, God, for showering us with these blessings! Huge thanks to Coach Angelo and Coach Miguel for their dedication and hard work in training Zia,” she added.

Actor Dingdong Dantes shares the same sense of pride as he witnessed his daughter's remarkable accomplishment. Before the competition, he captured heartwarming moments between Rivera and Zia, cherishing the special bond between the two.

“Behind the success of every aspiring athlete is the magic touch of their support team,” he wrote in the caption before tagging his wife.

Zia's remarkable achievement serves as a testament to her dedication and hard work, undoubtedly filling both Rivera’s and Dantes’ hearts with happiness and a sense of parental fulfillment.