Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo gear up for local concert tour

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo Manalac are gearing up for an exciting local tour, bringing their highly-anticipated first concert collaboration to various locations across the Philippines.

The duo’s first two stops will be the SMX Convention Center in Davao on September 22 and the Laguna Multi-Purpose Complex on September 29.

Apart from disclosing the concert venues and dates, no further information has been unveiled as of now.

Geronimo and Manalac kicked off their concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last July 7.

According to Geronimo, the live collaboration had been a dream of hers for over a decade.

“I am very, very happy makasama kayo sa isang concert, coach Bamboo,” the singer shared during their concert. “It is a dream come true. You are an inspiration, your passion for your craft.”

During the show, the former "The Voice of the Philippines" co-coaches delighted the audience by performing a selection of their renowned hits, alongside delivering breathtaking renditions of show-stopping covers.

