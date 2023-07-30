Meet the Korean stars coming to PH in August 2023

K-pop boy group iKON. Photo: Twitter/@iKONIC_143

MANILA — August is looking to be an exciting month for fans of the Korean wave, as several K-pop acts and K-drama heartthrobs are set to hold concerts and fan meetings in the country.

On August 5, boy band iKON will hold a concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as part of its "Take Off" world tour, while newer male group Cravity will stage its "Masterpiece" concert at the nearby New Frontier Theater.

On the same day, Korean-American singer Eric Nam will return to the country for an event at the Market! Market! mall in Taguig City.

On August 6, actor Jung Hae-in, star of the military drama "D.P.," will host a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater.

Singer-actor Seo In-guk will also hold a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater on August 12.

On August 13, boy band Tomorrow X Together will mount the Philippine leg of its "Act: Sweet Mirage" tour at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Han Seung-woo of the boy group Victon is scheduled to perform at the SM North EDSA Skydome on August 20 for his "One" Asian tour.

Wrapping up the month is Dreamcatcher, a girl group noted for its fusion of pop and metal rock. The seven-piece act, which last performed in the country in 2019, will hold a concert at the New Frontier Theater on August 28.

