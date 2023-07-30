Belle Mariano gets candid about partnership with Donny Pangilinan

MANILA – Belle Mariano was not able to give a straightforward response when asked if she has already said “I love you” to Donny Pangilinan, or vice versa.

During a conversation with Vice Ganda for the comedian's vlog, Mariano responded with a nervous laugh when questioned about whether she had ever said those three words to her love team partner.

She also suggested that it might be better to direct the question to Pangilinan instead. However, Mariano openly admitted that she believes they are still in the courting stage.

“Hindi ko alam [kung gaano katagal yung ligawan], hindi ko masabi. Feeling ko ongoing pa rin,” she said.

Mariano expressed that the one gesture from Pangilinan she will never tire of is his consistent act of giving her food.

Regarding the possibility of still being in a love team with Pangilinan 10 years from now, she remarked, “Feeling ko by then, we’d still want to work with each other pero siyempre I would like to explore more. Gusto ko mag direct, siya rin gusto niya mag direct.”

Mariano revealed that she and Pangilinan actually had a conversation about the possibility of being paired with other actors in the future.

“Actually pareho po kami [na open magkaroon ng ibang partners in the future]. Nagkaroon kami ng conversation na we’re going to be there to support one another. Ayaw namin maging hindrance sa growth ng isa’t isa whether individual or together yung project namin.”

Just last week, it was announced that Pangilinan and Mariano are set to star in their first primetime series "Can't Buy Me Love," with Mae Alviar Cruz as the director.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” marks the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a “love team,” on the heels of ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love” in late 2022.

The two earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”