LOOK: Concertgoer Sandara ends up on stage in Manila

Former Kapamilya star and K-pop idol Sandara Park shares the stage with GOT7’s BamBam during the ‘K-Pop Masterz’ gathering at the MOA Arena on Friday. Facebook: SM Mall of Asia Arena

South Korean pop stars, including the former Kapamilya actress Sandara Park, entertained a packed MOA Arena on Friday for the “K-Pop Masterz” event.

The boy group Treasure, and GOT7’s BamBam and Jackson Wang drew loud cheers at the Pasay City venue, with fans’ light sticks signaling their support for the K-pop idols.

Sandara, formerly of the K-pop juggernaut 2NE1, made a surprise appearance at the gathering, official photos from MOA Arena showed.

“Grabe! What a totally unexpected day today!” Sandara tweeted after the concert. “Came here to support my dear brother @bambam1a and I ended up performing on stage! Nag enjoy ba kayo?! Sana nag enjoy kayo! Thank you, Bambam!”

Sandara clarified that she was not meant to be a guest in the concert, adding, in jest, that all she brought for her vacation in the Philippines are beachwear.

“Actually, hindi talaga ako special guest sa show [laughing emoji] Came here just to support and watch lang talaga dapat. Kaya wala ako dalang damit pang stage [crying emoji] puro beach wear lang dala ko!”

“But I had so much fun!” she tweeted, with crying and thumbs-up emojis. “Nakakamiss noh… Sana makabalik ulit ako.”

Sandara, who rose to local fame via ABS-CBN’s “Star Circle Quest” in 2004, last performed in the Philippines as a judge on the ABS-CBN talent search “Pinoy Boyband Superstar” in 2016.