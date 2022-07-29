LIST: 4 binge-worthy TV shows this weekend

With the weather getting cooler, it’s the perfect time to cozy up on the couch and find comfort in binging a good show. You can access a variety of content via SKY Fiber’s affordable internet plans and cable-bundled services that carry both SD and HD channels for a complete home entertainment experience.

When you subscribe to SKY Fiber, you can get a treat to go with your binge-watch party. All subscribers who apply online to a SKY Fiber 50Mbps Plan or higher can get up to P400 free Greenwich e-GCs until September 30.

Once you have a reliable internet or cable connection and some snacks ready, the last thing you’ll need is a show to watch. If you’re having a hard time deciding on one, here’s a list of new and exciting shows you can check out via SKY.

1. “Flower of Evil” on Viu

Get in on the trending thrill from the Philippine adaptation of the Korean drama, “Flower of Evil.” This Viu Original Adaptation begins with Iris and Jacob, a perfectly normal married couple, but as the story unfolds, several secrets do too.

Jacob seems to have a dark past connected to a murder case his detective wife has been investigating. Will Iris uncover the truth? Find out what other mysteries will be unraveled by streaming it on Viu, which releases new episodes every week.

2. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” on HBO GO

A, the masked killer of “Pretty Little Liars,” is back with a renewed vengeance in “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” This time, a new generation of Liars will face A’s eerie riddles and dark punishments as payment for grave sins of the past.

This chilling series just premiered on HBO GO so make sure to add it to your watch list.

3. “90-day Fiancé” on TLC

“90-day Fiancé” offers a different flavor to reality television, as it features US citizens with foreigner fiancés who applied for a K-1 visa. This visa allows the foreigner fiancé to stay in the US for 90 days only, with the sole purpose of getting married to their partner.

This fast-paced setup brings out different amusing and wild stories. Tune in to the colorful romance of the couples in the latest season, airing on TLC every Saturday and Sunday at 9:55 p.m.

4. “F1” on Premiere Sports

Sports and adrenaline lovers can fuel their need for speed while keeping up with the latest “F1” races on Premiere Sports. Don’t miss the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 29-31 and stay updated on succeeding races via Premier Sports’ full “F1” calendar.

Enjoy these shows and more when you subscribe to SKY Fiber. Get lag-free streaming with the 50Mbps Plan (P1,699/month), which has an improved free speed boost of up to 85Mbps until October 31 and two free WiFi Mesh for zero dead zones anywhere in the house.

If you want to have cable TV with your unlimited broadband plan, SKY Fiber offers Plans 40Mbps (P1,699/month), 80Mbps (P2,499/month), and 150Mbps (P2,999/month) with free speed boosts until the end of October. Each plan comes with select HD & SD channels, two free WiFi Mesh, and a SKY Evo Digibox for seamless viewing from cable TV to content streaming apps.

To apply online with SKY Fiber, just visit www.mysky.com.ph/skyfiber or chat with KYLA, SKY’s 24/7 assistant, on the website, Viber, or Messenger.