James Reid, Nadine Lustre reunite to launch new smartphones

MANILA – One of the country's popular love teams Nadine Lustre and James Reid are set to reunite.

The two are back together for the launch of smartphones Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 5G, which will be streamed live via OPPO’s official Facebook and YouTube pages on August 6 at 7 p.m..

Aside from Lustre and Reid, the event will also feature performances from Careless Music Manila artists’ Massiah and Jolianne, and the A-Team.



Reid and Lustre were a couple for nearly four years until they announced their breakup in January last year.

Just last month, in an interview with Karen Davila for the broadcaster’s vlog, Lustre said their split actually happened in late 2019.

Reid and Lustre had their showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via the big-screen romcom “Diary ng Panget,” which launched their love team.

They successfully transitioned to television as contract stars of ABS-CBN, where they starred in back-to-back drama series, “On the Wings of Love” in 2015 and “Till I Met You” in 2016.

When they started filming the latter, their onscreen loveteam had already grown into a real-life romance. That romantic milestone unfolded in February 2016, when Reid declared his love for Lustre at the close of their joint concert at the Araneta Coliseum.