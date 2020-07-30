Vice Ganda lauds ABS-CBN's decision to help govt in distance learning shift

MANILA -- Comedian Vice Ganda praised ABS-CBN's decision to offer its transmission network to help government air educational programs in the coming school year, which will see a shift from traditional classroom education to distance learning.

"Saludo! Serbisyong di matatawaran!," Vice Ganda posted on his social media accounts.

Aside from transmission network, ABS-CBN is also offering the government the use of all the educational programs it has produced over the past 20 years such as "Sine'skwela," "Math-Tinik," and "Bayani.”

ABS-CBN operates Knowledge Channel, which has produced more than 1,000 educational videos in consultation with the Department of Education.