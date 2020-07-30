These 15 Filipino movies are coming to Netflix this August, September

Handout

MANILA -- Netflix is bringing more Filipino content to its platform by adding 15 films this August and September.

In a statement released Thursday, the streaming service said the new lineup of Filipino films includes the Netflix Original "Love the Way U Lie," as well as titles from Viva Communications, Regal Films, TBA Studios, The IdeaFirst Company, and CleverMinds.

RC Delos Reyes, director of "Love The Way U Lie," said it is an honor to have their film included as a Netflix Original and be shown across Asia.

"It is a huge opportunity not just for me but also for every Filipino filmmaker to continue creating quality films that can be shown to the world and that every Filipino can be proud of," Delos Reyes said.

Viva Communications president Vincent Del Rosario, for his part said: "Very few films get to become a Netflix Original, and we at Viva and 1017 are very proud that 'Love The Way U Lie' is part of the elite Originals. This film is a testament to Filipino creativity and we can't wait for Asia to enjoy it!"

Below are the Filipino titles slated for release on Netflix in August and September:

1. ONCE BEFORE (HINDI TAYO PWEDE)

Director: Joel Lamangan

Cast: Marco Gumabao, Tony Labrusca, Lovi Poe

Synopsis: After a tragic car crash, Gabby finds herself in a love triangle with the ghost of her fiancé and a friend seeking more than a platonic relationship.

Release date: August 4, 2020

2. TIME & AGAIN

Director: Jose Javier Reyes

Cast: Wynwyn Marquez, Enzo Pineda, Adrienne Vergara

Synopsis: Longing for a law student, a barista by day and writer by night gains the ability to turn back time and rewinds to the day they first met.

Release date: August 6, 2020

3. STRANDED

Director: Ice Idanan

Cast: Jessy Mendiola, Arjo Atayde

Synopsis: In the midst of a typhoon, a woman finds herself stuck inside her office building with a stranger whose attitude on life — and love — clashes with hers.

Release date: August 6, 2020

4. HOW SHE LEFT ME (KUNG PAANO SIYA NAWALA)

Director: Joel Ruiz

Cast: JM de Guzman, Rhian Ramos

Synopsis: A man with face blindness finds it impossible to connect with others — until he meets a beautifully free spirit who changes his life.

Release date: August 13, 2020

5. FINDING YOU

Director: Easy Ferrer

Cast: Jerome Ponce, Jane Oineza, Barbie Imperial

Synopsis: When a young man with an extraordinary memory discovers he can't recall a past heartbreak, he revisits his exes searching for the mystery woman.

Release date: August 13, 2020

6. LOVE THE WAY U LIE

Director: RC Delos Reyes

Cast: Alex Gonzaga, Xian Lim

Synopsis: With the help of a spunky, lonely-in-love psychic, a deceased wife tries to get her grieving husband to move on. In the process, sparks begin to fly.

Release date: August 20, 2020

7. US AGAIN

Director: Joy Aquino

Cast: Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing

Synopsis: When two former flames cross paths years after parting ways, they face big questions over whether second chances are possible.

Release date: August 20, 2020

8. US, AT THE END OF THE YEAR (TAYO SA HULING BUWAN NG TAON)

Director: Nestor Abrogena Jr.

Cast: Nicco Manalo, Emmanuelle Vera, Anna Luna, Alex Vincent Medina

Synopsis: Five years after their relationship ended, Sam and Isa spot each other by chance one evening and aren't prepared for the feelings that resurface.

Release date: August 27, 2020

9. D'NINANG

Director: G.B. Sampedro

Cast: Ai-Ai de las Alas, Kisses Delavin, McCoy De Leon

Synopsis: A criminal matriarch with a gang of thieves is reunited with her estranged daughter, who is a firm believer of the law and everything right.

Release date: August 27, 2020

10. GASPING FOR AIR

Director: Carlo Obispo

Cast: Carlos Dala, Barbara Miguel, Therese Malvar, JC Santos Synopsis: Luis sets out to find his sister, Lulu, who the family lost contact with after a talent scout promises her a career as a singer in the city.

Release date: September 3, 2020

11. WRITE ABOUT LOVE

Director: Crisanto Aquino

Cast: Miles Ocampo, Rocco Nacino, Yeng Constantino, Joem Bascon

Synopsis: A young female writer teams up with a seasoned male writer to rewrite the script of an unfinished love story.

Release date: September 25, 2020

12. SLEEPLESS

Director: Prime Cruz

Cast: Glaiza de Castro, Dominic Roco, TJ Trinidad

Synopsis: Two people who can't sleep spend hours lying awake while everyone else is asleep. Together they fight the loneliness that keeps them awake.

Release date: Coming soon

13. WAITING FOR SUNSET (KUNG PAANO HINIHINTAY ANG DAPITHAPON)

Director: Carlo Enciso Catu

Cast: Dante Rivero, Menggie Cobarrubias, Perla Bautista

Synopsis: An old unmarried couple broke the monotony of their daily lives when the woman's estranged husband reached out to them, seeking reconciliation and forgiveness.

Release date: Coming soon

14. DISTANCE

Director: Perci Intalan

Cast: Iza Calzado, Therese Malvar, Nonie Buencamino

Synopsis: Liza is still drowning in grief from losing the love of her life when she receives an unexpected visit from someone from her past.

Release date: Coming soon

15. THE VOW (TUOS)

Director: Roderick Cabrido

Cast: Elora Españo, Barbie Forteza, Nora Aunor

Synopsis: A woman chosen to keep an age-old tradition alive must now choose between her granddaughter’s life and the belief that shackled her in solitary confinement.

Release date: Coming soon